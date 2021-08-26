West Bengal being the first to form Scheduled caste advisory committee | সগৌরব घोषणा! Only in Bengal has the Scheduled Caste Advisory Board, Tweet Mamata …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Another feather in the crown of Bengal. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself. He said on Thursday that Bengal was the only state where a Scheduled Caste Advisory committee has been formed. Mamata announced the details on Wednesday. Once again on Thursday morning, he proudly announced the achievements of his government.

Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) raised the issue of formation of the board at a press conference on Wednesday. He said that West Bengal is far ahead of all other states in the development of Scheduled Castes. On the same day, Mamata wrote in a tweet, ‘Only in West Bengal there is a Scheduled Caste Adviser. I am really proud to say this. ‘

With immense pride I can say that West Bengal is the only state in India where a dedicated Scheduled Caste Advisory Council has been set up. Through this unprecedented initiative, GoWB will be fully committed towards holistic upliftment of our Taposili brothers and sisters. pic.twitter.com/KhxtFwsqm8 – Mamata Banerjee (aMamataOfficial) August 26, 2021

No other state has been able to do what the state government has done so far to develop the schedules. Preparations for the work that has been undertaken for the next five years have already begun, Mamata said yesterday. On Wednesday, he wrote on Twitter, “The state government will continue to work for the overall development of Scheduled Castes and Sisters through this unprecedented step.”

In an earlier announcement, Mamata said the process of getting a scheduled certificate has become much easier in the last 10 years. So far, his government has been able to hand over certificates to 1.14 crore people of the Scheduled Castes. In the last two years alone, about 16 lakh have received certificates. A target has also been set to build 100 schools for Scheduled Castes in the state within the next five years. His work has also started. Not only that, the allocation for Scheduled Castes has increased six times since his government came to power. In the case of jobs, the reservation has been increased to 22 percent.