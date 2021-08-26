will felicitate successful students in Madhyamik HS And Joint Entrance 2021 | Unprecedented success in secondary-higher-joint! Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will give a reception to the achievements – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: On September 2, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will give a reception to the students of Secondary, Higher Secondary, Joint (Madhyamik, Higher Secondary, Joint Entrance 2021) and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will give a reception to the students through virtual. Kriti students will be in the headquarters or sub-divisional governor’s office of different districts. Students will be welcomed from there.

Although this year’s Secondary-Higher Secondary (Madhyamik, Higher Secondary, Joint Entrance 2021) examination was not held in Corona, joint examination was held. The results have been published one by one. The students have set an example of one hundred percent passing the medium once. The Higher Secondary Education Parliament decided to pass the higher secondary examination with the mediation of the state government, respecting the sentiments of the students.

The results of the State Joint Entrance Examination were then released. The results were published in 20 days of the exam and 99 percent passed there. The first was Panjjanya De of Rahara Ramakrishna Mission. Soumyajit Dutta of Second Bankura District School. And the third Bratin Mandal is a student of Shantipur Municipal School, said the president of the Joint Entrance Board.

