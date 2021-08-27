Bangla News || The goal is national politics! Trinamool will also celebrate the founding day of the student council in Vinh State

#Kolkata: The goal is national politics. Goal 2024. Therefore, the founding day of the student organization will be celebrated all over the state. According to Trinamool Chhatra Parishad sources, the Jharkhand, Tripura, Assam, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh units have also been asked to listen to Mamata Banerjee’s live speech tomorrow. That’s why the pair of flower camps have made the final preparations.

‘Bengal will save the country’ … The Trinamool Congress has started moving forward with this slogan. The party wants to give a political message ahead of the founding day of the Trinamool Student Council. The Trinamool Chhatra Parishad had started preparations for the establishment day of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad on August 26, about two months ago. They have already created a YouTube channel, their own blog, and a Facebook page. A new video of the Trinamool Student Council was released around 12 noon on Friday. This time the founding day of the Trinamool Student Council will be virtual due to the cowardly situation. Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee will speak from her home in Kalighat at 2 pm. Already, the statement of the former student leader, the veteran grassroots leader, has been published on YouTube.

However, this time the establishment day of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad will be celebrated in West Bengal as well as Tripura, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. There, Mamata Banerjee’s speech will be shown live on the giant screen. There will be two stages in each district. Mamata Banerjee’s speech will be shown on a giant screen in every Lok Sabha constituency. The flag will be hoisted on the campus of Calcutta University. There will be a stage in North Kolkata, Central Kolkata. There are 200 giant screens across Kolkata. In-house performances will be held at several places including Mohit Mancha, Surendranath College. The leader of the organization Trinankur Bhattacharya said, we have launched the song at 12 o’clock. Because it is 12 o’clock of BJP. After the message that Mamata Banerjee will give tomorrow, we will jump all over the country.

