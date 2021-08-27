Calcutta High Court: 5 new judges in the High Court, how many vacancies are still there? Surprising information

#Kolkata: Five new judges were sworn in at the Calcutta High Court on Friday in the hope of speeding up the state’s judicial process. All five were sworn in as additional judges of the Calcutta High Court. Judges promoted from service judges are Rabindranath Samanta, Sugat Majumder, Vibhas Patnaik, Miss Kesang Doma Bhutia and Anand Kumar Mukherjee. Each has handled one or another district judge.

Rabindranath Samanta and Sugat Majumdar have considerable experience in the post of Registrar General of the Calcutta High Court. Justice Rabindranath Samanta once played an important role in the State Human Rights Commission. The Calcutta High Court is one of the most chartered High Courts in the country. There are 72 judges. In recent times, the Calcutta High Court has never got 62 judges. Apart from the state, the trial of Andaman Nicobar is conducted by the Kolkata High Court. Due to the retirement of many judges, there are currently 41 vacancies. After 5 people took oath on Friday, the calculation stood at 36. 50% of the posts of judges are still vacant. According to the latest estimates given by the Center in the Lok Sabha, there are 419 vacant judges in the Supreme Court and the High Court across the country. 1080 approved posts of judges in the country. There are a total of 61.

However, the graph of numbers is a bit upward as some new posts have been filled. Judges are appointed in the Kolkata High Court in two ways. The other is through the promotion of service judges and the other is the appointment of judges who have done a good job in the High Court. The High Court Collegium sends recommendations to the Supreme Court on the names of potential judges. The Supreme Court Collegium then considers them and sends recommendations to the Center. It was often alleged in the lawyers’ court that the subsequent process was protracted. The finger of blame rose towards the political equation. Currently, the number of cases pending in the Kolkata High Court is around 2.5 lakh. The five new judges have started their judicial work from Friday.