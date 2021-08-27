CBI on Post Poll Violence: Basecamp in four places, huge team is touring the state CBI team! Who are the targets?

#Kolkata: The CBI stormed the venue in the wake of the violence that erupted over the Bengal Assembly polls. The CBI has already been tasked with investigating the rape and murder cases in the post-poll unrest case following a High Court order. Since then, the CBI has filed a total of nine cases in charge of investigating those cases. The CBI has already divided Bengal into four parts to facilitate the investigation. The CBI has started work in North Bengal, South Bengal, East Bengal and Kolkata.

It is learned that the CBI team has crossed the boundaries of Kolkata and set out on a district tour. A team has already left for Asansol. Another team went to North Bengal. According to CBI sources, the base camp of the CBI team will be at four places, not Nizam Palace or CGO Complex. There will be a camp at Durgapur. From there it will investigate cases in several western districts, including Bankura, West Midnapore, Birbhum.

Another base camp will be in Kochbihar. The whole of North Bengal will operate from there. The other two camps will be in the vicinity of Kolkata. CBI detectives will conduct operations from all these base camps.

The Kolkata High Court on August 19 directed a CBI probe into the post-poll violence case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is investigating several murders and crimes against women after the vote. Among them is the murder of Abhijit Sarkar of Beleghata. These cases will be investigated by the Special Crime Branch. A team of 109 people has been formed for this. The CBI will investigate each of those cases separately. Already 4 Joint Directors of CBI have come to Kolkata. A three-member seat has been formed with 3 IPS officers including Soumen Mitra and Sumon Bala to investigate the less important cases. The seat will be supervised by a retired Supreme Court judge. On the other hand, the Calcutta High Court has also rejected the plea of ​​several grassroots leaders to be included in the list of miscreants in the light of the report of the Human Rights Commission.