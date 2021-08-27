Chance of heavy rain in North Bengal! How will the weather be in South Bengal today? Find out – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: Today, like Thursday, the sky is cloudy all day on Friday. Chance of heavy rains in North Bengal. Heavy rain will continue till Saturday. There will be scattered rain in South Bengal today. There is a possibility of heavy rain in one or two districts. The Alipore Meteorological Department said the daytime temperature would drop slightly due to cloudy skies

The seasonal axis is gradually moving south. There is an axis from Bihar to Orissa. There are cyclones along the south-west Bay of Bengal and the coast of Tamil Nadu. Lots of water vapor is entering the south wind. Today, a new cyclone will form in the West Central and North-West Bay of Bengal.

The sky in Kolkata today is mostly cloudy. There will be discomfort caused by moisture. There is a possibility of one or two showers including thunderstorms The minimum temperature in the morning was 25.5 degrees Celsius. 1 degree below normal. Yesterday, Thursday afternoon, the maximum temperature was 33.6 degrees Celsius. One degree above normal. The relative humidity in the air is 83 to 98 percent. Rainfall was 30.6 mm.

Cloudy skies in North Bengal today. Orange warning of heavy rain. Warning of heavy to very heavy rains in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Kochbihar, Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Heavy rain with thunderstorm forecast for Malda North and South Dinajpur. The amount of rain will decrease on Saturday. Warning of heavy rains in Alipurduar, Kochbihar, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong district. There is no warning of heavy rain anywhere except Darjeeling district on Sunday. However, scattered rains will continue in North Bengal.

It is mostly cloudy in South Bengal today. Heavy rains in one or two districts. There may be thunderstorms and rain in the rest of the district. Chance of one or two showers with thunderstorms in different districts of South Bengal. Heavy rains are expected in Birbhum and Murshidabad in the next 48 hours.

It will continue to rain in north-east India till Saturday. There will be heavy to very heavy rainfall in the states of North-East India Heavy rains are forecast in Assam and Meghalaya in the next 24 hours. Heavy rains will continue till Saturday in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Heavy rains are forecast for the next two days off the coast of Tamil Nadu. Heavy rains are expected in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala on Sunday and Monday. From Sunday, rains will increase in the states of Central India and North-West India. That is what the meteorological office said