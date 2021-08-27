Dilip Ghosh: Cheating of lakhs of rupees pretending to be a lawyer, Dilip Ghosh ‘dropped’ Nazia

#Kolkata: Nazia Elahi Khan, a member of the BJP’s labor cell, has been arrested on charges of cheating as a lawyer. It has been alleged that he took Rs 6 lakh from a couple by promising to settle the marital case with the identity of a lawyer. Nazia enlisted in the Gerua camp with the BJP flag from the hands of Dilip Ghosh and Debashree Chowdhury. However, as the embarrassment increased, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh practically dropped the Nazia. When Dilip was asked about this at Ecopark on Friday, his clear answer was, ‘Is he (Nazia) in the team at all? He was arrested from the Trinamool party office. Once he was in BJP. Are you there now I haven’t seen him in the party office for a year. If he has committed any crime, he will take legal action.

It is learned that Nazia, a minority face of the BJP in Bengal, introduced herself as a lawyer but found no evidence of her being a lawyer. According to police sources, a man named Sanjeev Agarwal lodged a complaint against Nazia. Did Nazia take Rs 6 lakh from him to fight the case? But he did not fight the case. And as soon as this incident became public, the embarrassment of the Gerua camp increased. Speaking on the occasion, the BJP state president highlighted the theory of ‘Trinamool Party Office’.

On this day, Dilip has taken Trinamool and ruling party MP Dev by surprise with the Ghatal master plan. His sneer, ‘It’s been seven years, why haven’t you gone so far? Now I remember the policy commission, don’t go to the parliament. The suffering of the people of Ghatal has been going on for a hundred years. He (Dev) has been sitting for seven years, but will go as soon as the opposition speaks. He is sitting now when Didi will be the Prime Minister, then Ghatal will be the master plan. ‘Dilip Ghosh’s addition,’ Trinamool has been in power for 10 years, why think about the Ghatal master plan. He has to pay fifty percent to the state, but he is not willing to pay that. Will Modi do it and make Didi famous? It can’t go on. ‘

The state president of the BJP has also raised his voice against the Trinamool Congress in the by-elections of the state. In fact, Dilip Ghosh has once again made it clear that the BJP does not want a by-election in the state now. In his words, ‘Information is hidden in our state. The grassroots do not want to forget the by-election. It will work even if there are no people, but I want the post of Mamata Banerjee. People need to be aware. We should forget about elections and think of saving people now. Earlier, there was no by-election here, then the Chief Minister did not go and say that by-election must be held. Elsewhere in the country, by-elections have not taken place, and Corona has imposed a government lockdown. Still wanting a by-election! ‘