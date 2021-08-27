Dilip Ghosh: ‘How can those who have not eaten real milk get gold?’ Dilip Ghosh is still adamant on cows

#Kolkata: BJP state president Dilip Ghosh gave the title of ‘gold’ in cow’s milk. A couple of years ago, at a meeting of the Ghosh and Gavikalyan Samiti in Burdwan, he claimed, “Cow’s milk has a golden share. That is why the color of milk is yellow. ” When the sun shines, gold is made from it. ‘ The BJP state president was also heavily criticized on social media. But on Friday, Dilip suddenly appeared again with the theory of gold in the milk of that cow. He demanded, ‘How can those who have not eaten real milk get gold?’

Speaking at a function at the BJP state office on Friday, Dilip Ghosh said, “I said gold is found in cow’s milk, but the gold boys criticized it. But those who have not eaten real milk, how will they get gold? Bengalis eat packet milk, do not want to eat cow’s milk. Gold is no longer available in packet milk.

Once again, Dilip Ghosh has made a fuss about getting gold in cow’s milk. Zoologists have once again blown his claim. The grassroots did not stop mocking him.

Incidentally, three years ago, some experts from Junagadh Agricultural University in Gujarat, after conducting a survey of 400 cows in Gir, claimed that there was gold in cow dung. BA Golakia, head of the biotechnology and biochemistry department at the university, claimed, “We have tested more than 100 urine samples from six breeds of cattle and found gold.” This gold is in the form of chloride compounds. ” But did you get gold in milk? Golakiya’s reply was, “We can only talk about cow’s urine.”

Earlier, the BJP state president was upset over his criticism of gold in cow’s milk. So Dilip Ghosh went to the cowshed in the temple of Mayapur and did cow service. He also apologized to Gomata in a Facebook post. It remains to be seen whether he will walk that path again.