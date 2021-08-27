Duration Ration | Mamata Banerjee || Household relief! The ration at the door is going to start experimentally from September 15

#Kolkata: The ration project at the door is going to start on an experimental basis from September 15. With 5 to 15 per cent rations in each district, dealers will start the process of home delivery. For now, the process will be started on an experimental basis through dealers. For this, the state food department will give a maximum subsidy of Rs 1 lakh to the ration dealers for buying cars.

Dealers with E-POS machines will go door to door to deliver rations. The experimental method of delivering rations at home will start from September 15. Because the state food department wants to see the feedback of the people of the state after this process starts. Then the next step will be taken.

According to food department sources, the state food department is targeting to deliver rations to 60 to 70 per cent households in each district by early November. On Friday, Food Department Secretary and Food Minister Rathin Ghosh held a virtual meeting with district governors of each district in the state in connection with the pilot implementation of the ration project at the door. That is why this preparation was informed, the source said.

Incidentally, the trial of the ration project at the door was supposed to start from September 1. But the ration dealers informed the Food & Supplies Department that the trial could not be started on the specified day due to lack of adequate infrastructure. The dealers’ association said that the work could be started after another 15 days. In that case it will start on 15th September.

