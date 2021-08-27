Kolkata police file chargesheet against fake CBI officer in Goriyahat – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Kolkata police file chargesheet against fake CBI official Sanatan Kand in Gariahat. The police of Goriyahat police station submitted the chargesheet only after 52 days. According to court sources, there are three names in the chargesheet. The main accused, Sanatan Roy Chowdhury, was also named as a fugitive in the chargesheet. Among the fugitives are Kankabati Ghosh and Amar Nath Mehta. The police of Goriyahat police station submitted the chargesheet less than two months ago. Sections 467, 468, 420, 419, 471 of the IPC have been filed against the accused in the chargesheet.

Sanatan Roy Chowdhury was arrested in an attempt to seize property under the guise of fake CBI Special Standing Council. According to the chargesheet, many of the documents were traditionally forged which were recovered by the police. He even tried to seize the property by forging High Court documents. According to police sources, Sanatan used to drive around in a blue light car. He pretended to be a CBI special standing council and plotted to seize the property.

Sanatan was arrested on July 5. Besides filing the chargesheet on Friday, Sanatan’s lawyer applied for bail in the Alipore court. Counter Public Prosecutor (Chief PP) Saurin Ghoshal strongly opposed. He appealed to the court to keep Sanatan in custody custody. After hearing the questions of both the parties, the judge of Alipore court ordered 14 days jail custody. Sanatan did not get bail even after submitting the chargesheet. Alipore court remanded him in custody for 14 days for trial.

According to police sources, the allegations against Sanatan Roy Chowdhury were false. He was known as CBI Special Counsel. The blue light was moving around with the car. And here is the suspicion of the police. Madhumita Sengupta, a resident of Mandevilla Gardens in Goriyahat police station, complained that the Sanatan had suddenly occupied Madhumita’s father’s 500-square-foot office in their house. He pretended to have an order by showing fake documents of the High Court. Sanatan claims that there are developers for property development. The promoter’s name is Amar Nath Mehta.

Madhumita repeatedly said that she did not leave the office. On the contrary, the traditional standing council hung the board of the Government of West Bengal. On June 30, Madhumita complained. Goriyahat police arrested Sanatan on July 5. Even on June 25, a complaint was lodged at Taltola police station against Sanatan. Sanatan introduced himself as an advisor to the Chief Minister’s Office. In a case of Taltala, he tried to exert influence by introducing himself as such. The police suspect that there is no such post. Then Taltola police station lodged a well-motivated complaint. He alleged that he used to use fake identities to deceive and influence in more than one place. The Kolkata police issued a chargesheet 52 days after the incident in Goriyahat

ARPITA HAZRA