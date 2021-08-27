Kolkata Police raids illegal hookah bars, traps 3! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Kolkata police raid illegal hookah bar in Bhabanipur. On Friday, the hooliganism branch of the Kolkata police raided two hookah bars. Three hookah bar managers and employees arrested in the incident (Kolkata Hookah Bar Arrest). Allegedly, the restaurant, which had been operating hookah bars illegally for a long time, did not have a license. As a result, on Thursday evening, the officers of the anti-hooliganism branch of the Kolkata Police conducted a raid and confiscated everything from the hookah bar, including hookah bases, pipes, flavored tobacco and menu cards.

Three people were arrested. The arrested are Abhijit Basak, Mohammad Sahani Alam, Biswajit Das The detainees include bar managers and staff. Dhrita Abhijit’s house is Narkeldanga, Sahani’s house is Tapasia and Biswajit’s house is Mayur Bhanj Road. Officers of the Calcutta Police’s anti-hooliganism branch handed over the three arrested persons to the Bhabanipur police station.

That hookah bar on Allen Bay Road.

Detectives had news Occasionally there was a hookah party. As a result, the detectives carried out an operation with the Bhabanipur police The accused have been handed over to Bhabanipur police station after their arrest. An employee of Hukkbar said on Friday, “Some police personnel came on Thursday evening. They questioned about the fact that Hukkbar did not have a license. He arrested the workers. A total of three people were arrested. So the hookah bar is closed for the time being.