Sonaman Mukherjee, wife of late writer Shirshendu Mukherjee, mourns CM – News18 Bangla

13 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: Sonamon Mukhopadhyay, wife of the late Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay. He had been suffering from lung problems for many years. He had been suffering from COPD for a long time. He breathed his last at his home in Jodhpur Park around 9pm on Friday. He was 80 at the time of his death.

Literary scholar Shirshendu Mukherjee and other family members are said to have been with him at the time of his death. He suddenly fell ill. He died on the way to the hospital. He will die at Keoratala Mahasmasana.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed grief over the death of Sonaman Mukherjee. In his condolence message, the Chief Minister said, “I am deeply saddened by the passing away of Sonaman Mukherjee, the wife of eminent writer Shirshendu Mukherjee. She passed away tonight in Kolkata. At one time he was also involved in teaching and music. He had a sweet relationship with me. “

In that message, he added, “His death is a special loss to the world of art and culture. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family and fans of Sonaman Mukherjee, including Shirshenduda.”

Incidentally, after the partition of the country, Sonaman Mukherjee moved to Kochbihar from Bangladesh. After that she got married to a writer. At first he was getting married at his home in Siliguri.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Duration Ration | Mamata Banerjee || Household relief! The ration at the door is going to start experimentally from September 15

17 mins ago admin

Bangla News || The goal is national politics! Trinamool will also celebrate the founding day of the student council in Vinh State

45 mins ago admin

Kolkata police file chargesheet against fake CBI officer in Goriyahat – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Sonaman Mukherjee, wife of late writer Shirshendu Mukherjee, mourns CM – News18 Bangla

13 mins ago admin

Duration Ration | Mamata Banerjee || Household relief! The ration at the door is going to start experimentally from September 15

17 mins ago admin

Bangla News || The goal is national politics! Trinamool will also celebrate the founding day of the student council in Vinh State

45 mins ago admin

Kolkata police file chargesheet against fake CBI officer in Goriyahat – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Dilip Ghosh: Dilip Ghosh’s theory of gold in cow’s milk again, what do zoologists say about the claim? View …

3 hours ago admin