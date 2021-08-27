Sonaman Mukherjee, wife of late writer Shirshendu Mukherjee, mourns CM – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Sonamon Mukhopadhyay, wife of the late Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay. He had been suffering from lung problems for many years. He had been suffering from COPD for a long time. He breathed his last at his home in Jodhpur Park around 9pm on Friday. He was 80 at the time of his death.

Literary scholar Shirshendu Mukherjee and other family members are said to have been with him at the time of his death. He suddenly fell ill. He died on the way to the hospital. He will die at Keoratala Mahasmasana.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed grief over the death of Sonaman Mukherjee. In his condolence message, the Chief Minister said, “I am deeply saddened by the passing away of Sonaman Mukherjee, the wife of eminent writer Shirshendu Mukherjee. She passed away tonight in Kolkata. At one time he was also involved in teaching and music. He had a sweet relationship with me. “

In that message, he added, “His death is a special loss to the world of art and culture. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family and fans of Sonaman Mukherjee, including Shirshenduda.”

Incidentally, after the partition of the country, Sonaman Mukherjee moved to Kochbihar from Bangladesh. After that she got married to a writer. At first he was getting married at his home in Siliguri.