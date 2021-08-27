State Intelligence Office warns police over poisoning of teachers – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Police administration is alert in case of poisoning of teachers. The state government is also quite uncomfortable with the way five teachers have eaten poison in the premises of Bikash Bhavan Allegations of police failure are rising. This time the intelligence department warned the state police in a letter. The letter advised to be careful to avoid law and order problems, the source said. Not only that, the letter also expressed fears of more “militant movements” across the state.

According to sources, the letter was handed over to the police of all the districts and commissionerates on behalf of the state intelligence department after the incident of poisoning of the teachers of Bikash Bhaban. The letter advised the concerned district police officers to be more vigilant. Sources said that in order to avoid such unrest locally, the network of advance news gathering has been strengthened.

The letter originally mentioned the names of various job seekers’ organizations. Sources said that besides mentioning the names of multiple organizations of SSC job seekers, the police has also been warned by mentioning the names of SSK-MSK job seekers’ organizations recently. The letter said that in the coming days, these organizations may launch movements across different districts, which could lead to law and order problems. At different times, there are protests in front of the ministers’ houses and at other times, some SSK-MSK job seekers are protesting at a distance from Nabanna.

The role of the police has been questioned in the wake of recent protests by some contract teachers in Navanne. Questions began to arise as to why the police did not have this news before.

Not only that, last Tuesday in front of the bKash building, the police were seen taking pictures of the teachers eating poison. Not only that, the question also arose as to why the teachers could not be stopped even though they were playing poison in front of the police. This time, the state intelligence department advised the police to be more vigilant because of him. The letter also expressed concern about why the police did not have any local information in advance about such protests. On the other hand, sources said that the physical condition of Arjikar and the teachers undergoing treatment at SSKM Hospital has improved a lot.