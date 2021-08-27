The Chief Minister will welcome more than 1400 masterpieces

#Kolkata: Like every time, this time too, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will felicitate the secondary and higher secondary achievements. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave a reception to the top 10 students of secondary and higher secondary schools. This time too, the Chief Minister is maintaining the tradition of that reception, at least according to sources. According to Nabanna sources, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will give a reception to the meritorious students on September 2 at the Nabanna meeting hall. Students from different districts will be in the office of the district magistrate or SDO office. From there, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will give a virtual reception. The state school education department has already started that activity.

Although the merit list of secondary and higher secondary has not been published this year by the Board of Secondary Education and the Parliament of Higher Secondary Education. Due to the Corona situation, the state government did not take this year’s secondary and higher secondary examinations. However, in order to give marks to the students, the Board of Secondary Education has given the marks to the students in terms of the annual examination number of class IX and the internal evaluation of class X in the case of secondary. Besides, the students of the Higher Education Parliament have been given higher secondary marks by combining the marks obtained by the students in the medium, the number of the annual examination of class XI and the number of the practical project work in the higher secondary. Since the exams can be taken this year, the merit list has not been published by the two boards.

According to the school education department, there are more than 1300 candidates in the first ten in Khabar Madhyami. Higher secondary has more than 60 candidates in the first ten. Besides, the Joint Entrance Board has already published the merit list for the first 10 place holders of the joint. According to the school education department, the total number of students is going to be more than 1400 this year. In that case, the school education department and Nabanna are preparing to give a reception to the virtual students from the district magistrate’s office.

