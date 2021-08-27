Tripura Politics: A bunch of BJP MLAs from Tripura in Kolkata! ‘Majority’ to revolutionize speculation

#Kolkata: After the great victory of Bengal, the goal of the Trinamool Congress is now Tripura. Already, grassroots activism in Tripura has elicited a response across the country. Leaders and activists from different parties have also started coming to the grassroots. In this situation, grassroots sources are claiming that the BJP government led by Biplob Dev is losing its majority in Tripura. Such news has been published in the mouthpiece of Trinamool Congress ‘Jago Bangla’. He also claimed that several BJP leaders were in touch with the Trinamool. That speculation multiplied several times, with the arrival of several BJP MLAs from Tripura in Kolkata.

According to sources, the BJP MLAs can meet the top leaders of the Trinamool today. However, the number is not yet clear. Although the Trinamool claims that the rate at which there are indications of a change of party, the BJP government’s loss of a majority in Tripura is just a matter of time. Although the BJP’s counter-sneer, the grassroots will go from zero to zero.

Recently, Trinamool spokesperson ‘Jago Bangla’ wrote that a group of BJP leaders and ministers have stepped up to come to the Trinamool. In the last 72 hours, as many BJP MLAs have communicated or held secret meetings with the grassroots leadership, Biplob Deb’s government is on the verge of losing its majority. It has also been claimed that the goal of the Trinamool is not to form a government by making the MLAs leave the party, but to form a people’s government in Tripura by fighting elections.

The Trinamool leadership says the Tripura BJP has many MLAs who are staunch opponents of Chief Minister Biplob Deb. There are some MLAs who may be in favor of revolution. But they are also in a state of panic now, they also think that people are no longer trusting the government of Biplob Dev. That is why the MLAs of Biplob Dev Shibir are also sending envoys to the grassroots leadership. Congress leader Subal Bhowmik has already written his name in the Trinamool. Mamata Banerjee herself has said that the five-time MLA of Tripura and former principal Jiten Sarkar wants to come to the grassroots. Trinamool Rajya Sabha member Shantanu Sen also met Tripura BJP co-president Ashok Devvarma. All in all, the grassroots is going with the advantage.

Incidentally, just like the day on which the game will be played on August 18, the Trinamool Student Council’s founding anniversary (TMCP Foundation day) will also be celebrated in Tripura this time. Next Saturday, Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee will give a virtual speech on the occasion. Earlier, the ruling party of the state had to face obstacles while listening to live streaming of the July 21 martyrdom rally. Police arrested Trinamool (TMC) leaders and activists. In a matter of months, the political landscape has changed a lot in this small state of northeastern India. In that atmosphere, the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad in Tripura thinks that the celebration of this event is very significant.