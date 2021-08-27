Weather Update: Heavy rains forecast in Bay of Bengal

Cloudy skies in North Bengal today. Orange warning of heavy rain. Warning of heavy to very heavy rains in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Kochbihar, Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast in Malda North and South Dinajpur. Rainfall will decrease on Saturday. Warning of heavy rains in Alipurduar, Kochbihar, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong districts. There is no warning of heavy rain anywhere except Darjeeling district on Sunday. However, scattered rains will continue in North Bengal. Photo-Representative



