Abhishek Banerjee challenges Amit Shah to stop TMC in every state they fight ‘In that state the grassroots will set foot, snatch!’ Amit Shah’s Challenge Debut – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The state in which the Trinamool will set foot will be snatched from the hands of the BJP Abhishek Banerjee directly challenged Amit Shah At the same time, Abhishek also claimed that they would snatch Tripura from the BJP in a year and a half.

Trinamool has started a new duality with BJP over Tripura The politics of Tripura has already heated up in the BJP-Trinamool conflict Trinamool All India General Secretary himself has visited Tripura more than once As a result, it was expected that the issue of Tripura would come up in Abhishek’s speech on this day But Abhishek explained on the day that not only Tripura, but the Trinamool’s goal is even bigger

Speaking on the day, Abhishek challenged Amit Shah directly “I want to tell the people of Tripura that the grassroots will fight for your interests to the last drop of our blood,” he said. Let them implement whatever power the BJP has If the BJP has a chest, let’s stop the grassroots If you think that ED will intimidate the grassroots by showing CBI, then you will be wrong The more you do, the more determined we will be They will be more committed to reach their goals In every state where the BJP has killed democracy and taken away the rights of the common man, the grassroots will fight to the last drop of blood. Whether it is Tripura or Assam I am challenging the BJP, you may think that if they show fear, they will keep quiet But this is the soil of Bengal, I will not back down even if I die Do what you can, Trinamool Congress will fight I am challenging Amit Shah to take over the state in which the grassroots will have a foothold. Speaking of responsibility, Trinamool Congress has entered Tripura, Trinamool will form a government in Tripura in a year and a half. The government will go to the door, not the thug From February 2023, Dadagiri, Matabbari will be replaced by Kanyashree, Yubashree, Swasthya Sathy in Tripura. On this day, Abhishek also spoke in Hindi in some parts

Explaining the rapid growth of the Tripura grassroots organization, Abhishek said, “There was a procession in Agartala today. Where is the end of the procession and where is the end, see Less than a month has passed since the organization started in Tripura Remember that Mamata Banerjee has not set foot in Tripura yet The day you go there will be an earthquake in Tripura.

In the same state, Abhishek threw a similar challenge to BJP leaders before the Assembly elections. This time, the Trinamool All India General Secretary has given the same warning to other states including Tripura. In his words, ‘The game has just started in Tripura The game will start in many more states.