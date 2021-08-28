Bengal Covid Restrictions | Local trains are closed, the state extends the ban

#Kolkata: The ban on covid in the state was extended till September 15. Local trains will not run in this episode either. Night curfew will continue from 11 pm to 5 am. No one will be able to leave at this time except health workers and people involved in other emergency services.

According to Navanna’s statement, it is mandatory to wear a mask, maintain social distance and abide by Kovid rules everywhere till September 15. The workplace must be opened in accordance with the Kovid rules. All workers can be brought to work after vaccination. If possible, work-from-home should be continued in the workplace.

In this episode, a special addition, coaching center can be launched keeping in mind the students



