CBI | Vote Violence investigation | The CBI is talking from house to house, unprecedented allegations are coming up

#Kolkata: The CBI recorded the statements of the complainants in the post-poll violence case. The complainant’s family has told the CBI team about the passive role of the police in most of the districts where the CBI team has visited so far (including Bhatpara, Bankura, Krishnanagar, multiple places). There is no reliance on the local police, the complainants claim to the CBI.

They further allege that while the accused in some of the post-poll violence cases in the state have been arrested in some cases, overall many of the accused have been shown to be fugitives in most cases. However, the families of the victims claim that the accused are still in custody.

According to CBI sources, case details of a total of 60 cases have been received by the CBI so far. A total of seventeen districts have so far sent post-poll violence case documents to the CBI in the state. According to CBI sources, the accused who are already in jail will be interrogated by the CBI officials in case of need for investigation.

The CBI argues that in most cases, it has been 14 days. As a result, he cannot be taken into custody twice in the same case. Different cases can be taken, but the case in the state district and the same case of the CBI, the CBI will not be able to interrogate in custody.

The High Court has asked the CBI to look into a total of 124 cases. There are 52 murders, attempted murders, unusual deaths. Among them, there are 72 incidents of rape and humiliation of women. The state said the number would be 44 in 52 places, with no date in the chargesheet at the remaining 6 p.m. And 9 cases of 72 rapes will not be considered because there is no date in the charge sheet in these 9 cases. If the state’s objection is accepted, the CBI will get 108 cases in total. If the CBI wants, the number will increase further till the day of August 19 directive.

-ARPITA HAZRA