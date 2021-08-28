Duare Sarkar | Lakshmi Bhandar: tops among all schemes under Duare Sarkar Swastha sathi stands second

In the first phase of the ‘Duare Sarkar Lakshmi Bhandar’ project in the state, the interest of the consumers around the health project was the highest. Most of the people at that time applied for a health card (Swastha Sathi). In the second door, the picture has changed a lot in terms of government programs but in terms of demand. Now the center of attraction is Lakshmir Bhandar. However, this time too the health project is in the second place in terms of demand.