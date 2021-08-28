Duare Sarkar | Lakshmi Bhandar: tops among all schemes under Duare Sarkar Swastha sathi stands second

58 mins ago admin


In the first phase of the ‘Duare Sarkar Lakshmi Bhandar’ project in the state, the interest of the consumers around the health project was the highest. Most of the people at that time applied for a health card (Swastha Sathi). In the second door, the picture has changed a lot in terms of government programs but in terms of demand. Now the center of attraction is Lakshmir Bhandar. However, this time too the health project is in the second place in terms of demand.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Bengal Weather Forecast: Rain will shake across the state again! The Meteorological Department’s forecast says …

22 mins ago admin

Mamata Banerjee TMC Foundation day speech | If possible, fight politically with Abhishek, the message is to BJP, Mamata gave a big responsibility to the students

40 mins ago admin

Abhishek Banerjee challenges Amit Shah to stop TMC in every state they fight ‘In that state the grassroots will set foot, snatch!’ Amit Shah’s Challenge Debut – News18 Bangla

53 mins ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Bengal Weather Forecast: Rain will shake across the state again! The Meteorological Department’s forecast says …

22 mins ago admin

Mamata Banerjee TMC Foundation day speech | If possible, fight politically with Abhishek, the message is to BJP, Mamata gave a big responsibility to the students

40 mins ago admin

Abhishek Banerjee challenges Amit Shah to stop TMC in every state they fight ‘In that state the grassroots will set foot, snatch!’ Amit Shah’s Challenge Debut – News18 Bangla

53 mins ago admin

Duare Sarkar | Lakshmi Bhandar: tops among all schemes under Duare Sarkar Swastha sathi stands second

58 mins ago admin

Duare Sarkar | Lakshmi Bhandar: tops among all schemes under Duare Sarkar Swastha sathi stands second

1 hour ago admin