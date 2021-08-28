Duare Sarkar | Lakshmi Bhandar: tops among all schemes under Duare Sarkar Swastha sathi stands second

#Kolkata: In the first phase of the ‘Duare Sarkar Lakshmi Bhandar’ project in the state, the interest of the consumers around the health project was the highest. Most of the people at that time applied for a health card (Swastha Sathi). In the second door, the picture has changed a lot in terms of government programs but in terms of demand. Now the center of attraction is Lakshmir Bhandar. However, this time too the health project is in the second place in terms of demand.

According to administrative sources, at least 94.30 lakh people have shown interest in Lakshmir Bhandar till Thursday. In Swastha Sathi, the number is at least 26.17 lakh. After the first door government program, the administration said, at least 65.13 lakh people applied for the health card.

According to the district administration, all the consumers who did not get the card even after applying last time or those whose cards need to be amended, are now contacting various camps for the health card (Swastha Sathi). According to the officials of the concerned quarters, one of the means of enrolling in the Lakshmi Bhandar project is health. So there is a lot of interest for health cards this time.

According to official statistics, South 24 Parganas (3.11 lakh), Murshidabad (2.23 lakh), North 24 Parganas (2.04 lakh) and East Midnapore (1) are in the top five in terms of number of consumers in terms of health card (Swastha Sathi). 81 lakh) and Nadia (1.55 lakh). However, according to administrative sources, East Midnapore is ahead in terms of service delivery. From August 18 to Thursday, the service has been provided to just over 53,000 consumers in the district. It is followed by South 24 Parganas (44,000), North 24 Parganas, Hooghly (36,000), Howrah (30,000).