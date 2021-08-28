Heart attack pilot in mid-sky, emergency landing in Nagpur, passengers finally returned to Dhaka – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: Danger in the middle of the sky! No aircraft was damaged The pilot himself fell ill A Biman Bangladesh pilot suddenly felt severe chest pain while flying at an altitude of about 36,000 feet. The plane was en route to Dhaka from Muscat, the capital of Oman Eventually, the plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Nagpur Airport

There were 129 passengers in the plane Biman Bangladesh 737-800 left Muscat for Dhaka The accident happened when he left the Nagpur ATC area and contacted the Kolkata ATC As the captain of the aircraft suddenly felt sick, the co-pilot or first officer then contacted the Kolkata ATC. The pilot had a heart attack However, as it would take a long time to land in Kolkata, the plane was quickly landed at Nagpur Airport. Because otherwise it would have taken about another hour to reach Kolkata The pilot is now undergoing treatment at Nagpur Hospital The captain is said to be over 45 years old He has had angiogram. For now, it is known to be risk-free. The health of the pilot is constantly being investigated by the airline

The plane with passengers was stuck at Nagpur Airport till last night Because a plane cannot fly with a pilot Passengers have to wait until the new pilot arrives After that, eight crew members were sent to Nagpur on a flight of Biman Bangladesh to Dubai. They finally returned to Dhaka with the Muscat flight and passengers.