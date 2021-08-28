Kolkata Airport | Just before the flight, the wheel cracked loudly! Delhi-bound plane avoided a major accident at Kolkata airport!

#DumDum: The wheel of an Air India flight bound for Delhi ruptured at Kolkata airport. The response was overwhelming when the wheel was blasted loudly. In the end, the plane could no longer fly. The plane was carrying passengers at that time. The passengers became terrified as usual. In the end, however, the passengers suffered no casualties. However, everyone says that it has been possible to avoid danger for a short time. The passengers are saved because of the pilot’s activities, the passengers think.

This morning, an Air India flight AI 402 from Kolkata to Delhi was preparing to take off from Taxi Bay to Run Bay. At that moment, the rear wheel of the plane exploded loudly. Realizing the danger, the pilot immediately contacted the ATC of Calcutta International Airport. The plane was turned around and brought back to Taxi Bay. The 228 passengers and one pilot and eight cabin crew were taken off the plane. The aircraft was brought in front of the terminal building with the help of a follow me vehicle. The plane is currently being repaired.

Details coming –