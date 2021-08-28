Latest Update on weather today in Bengal | Will Kolkata get wet today? Rainfall in the north due to change in axis, weather forecast … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In the next 24 hours, the amount of rainfall will increase in the districts of South Bengal including Kolkata. The sky will be cloudy in all districts of South Bengal on Saturday, the Alipur Meteorological Office said. There is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall (West Bengal Weather News) in all the districts of South Bengal. However, there is a possibility of heavy rain in three districts of South Bengal in the next 48 hours. Heavy rains are expected in Burdwan, West Midnapore and South 24 Parganas on Sunday.

The sky will be partly cloudy in Kolkata in the next 24 hours. Scattered light to moderate rainfall (West Bengal Weather News) is expected in and around Kolkata. The maximum temperature in Kolkata is likely to be around 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum around 28 degrees Celsius.

According to the Alipur Meteorological Office, the temperature in Kolkata, which had risen in the last few days, will come down this time. In the last 24 hours, the maximum temperature in Kolkata was 31 degrees Celsius 1 degree lower than normal. The minimum temperature was 25.5 degrees Celsius 1 degree lower than normal. The maximum amount of water vapor in the air was 98%. Kolkata has received 22 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Rainfall in the districts of North Bengal will decrease in the next two days. It goes without saying that there is no possibility of heavy rainfall in North Bengal districts. According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, light to moderate rainfall is expected in the upper five districts of North Bengal. The rest of the districts are likely to receive scattered light one-and-a-half showers.

The monsoon axis has gradually shifted from the north to South Bengal, the weather office said. There is also a cyclone over the Bay of Bengal. This will reduce the amount of rainfall in North Bengal. And the amount of rain in South Bengal will increase from tomorrow.