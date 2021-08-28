Mamata Banerjee angry with role of National human rights commission in Tripura ‘Where is the Human Rights Commission in Tripura?’ Will play, shout Mamtar – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: A team of the Central Human Rights Commission is coming to investigate allegations of post-poll violence in West Bengal But in the case of Tripura, why are they sitting quietly? This question was raised by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a virtual meeting of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad on its foundation day. At the same time, the Trinamool leader warned the BJP that the game would be played in Tripura before 2024.

Speaking on the day, Mamata Banerjee repeatedly accused the opposition of using central agencies. In this context, he referred to the Central Human Rights Commission’s investigation into allegations of post-poll violence in Bengal The Chief Minister said, “I have no objection to the Human Rights Commission.” But let them work in a neutral way Why do they go to the village with the BJP leaders? The chief minister further claimed that the report of the Human Rights Commission had mentioned the deaths of five BJP workers in the state in the post-poll unrest. But even though 17 grassroots leaders and activists have died, it is not being mentioned anywhere

After that, the Chief Minister said, ‘Human Rights Commission only for Bengal? Where is the Human Rights Commission in the case of Tripura? Rose is beating our women with sticks and shedding blood The security guards who went with our MPs are also being beaten He did not give a tetanus injection At the same time, the Chief Minister complained that when Trinamool MPs went to Assam to protest against the NRC, they were not allowed to enter. The same thing happened in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh The Chief Minister alleged that he had politicized all the agencies starting from the National Human Rights Commission. I am sorry, but each of them is a member of the BJP.

The chief minister, however, claimed that he had no problem with the CBI investigating allegations of post-poll violence Because in every case the police have taken necessary steps, claimed the Chief Minister He claimed that a chargesheet has also been prepared Mamata Banerjee said, “When I run the government, I think of everyone.” I am not like BJP If anyone in the Trinamool Congress commits any crime, I ask them to be arrested ‘

Trinamool is claiming that they are coming to power after defeating BJP in Tripura On the same day, Mamata Banerjee also said, ‘The game is going on in West Bengal It will be played in Tripura, it will be played in Assam, it will be played in the whole country In 2024, Delhi will also play against the BJP government Ready to give his life, but I will not allow the country to be sold to the BJP ‘