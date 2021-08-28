Mamata Banerjee explains why she continued her image of opposition leader Why the image of fighting in the government? Mamata explains by encouraging newcomers to politics – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Even after becoming the Chief Minister, he still took to the streets to agitate on various issues In the case of All India too, he has become the main opposition face against the Modi government at the Center Even after ruling the state for ten years, Mamata Banerjee’s qualities of Leader of the Opposition seem to come to the fore from time to time. Many fans and critics of the Chief Minister admit this Mamata Banerjee herself said on the day that she did not deviate from the path of struggle and struggle for the cause of the people.

Addressing a virtual speech on the founding day of the Trinamool Student Council, the Chief Minister said, “We are still fighting. Today we are in the government, we can only enjoy But I did not deviate from the path of fighting Because I think our challenge has increased even more when we come to the government I have worked hard from the opposition Sticks, bullets, nothing was left out Yet we never dumini Even if you are in power today, working for people and loving people is the main thing.

On this day, the words of the Trinamool leader also expressed frustration over the apathy of the students and youths towards politics The Chief Minister said, “I have seen for the last ten to fifteen years that our student youth has not been advancing in politics in the same way since then. Let there be new equations in politics, let there be new reforms Let politics be a place of service to people, dignity, humanity, civilization.

Speaking on the occasion of the founding day of the party’s student body, the Trinamool leader also shared her memories of student politics. He also drew attention to the role of the National Human Rights Commission in the past. The Chief Minister also spoke of old comrades like Subrata Boxi and Perth Chatterjee. He said, ‘We have been working together for the last thirty to forty years Those who were in the mainstream together, none of them left Those who have gone have come back again Because they know it is the house of love This love will not be found anywhere else. ‘