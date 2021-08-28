Mamata Banerjee | Opportunity for 500 people every year in CMO || Mamata also made a big announcement about opening a school and college

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee has made it clear that she wants to open a school-college-university after Pujo. The Chief Minister explained that the government is waiting for the situation to return to normal. At the same time, Mamata said today, an internship will be taken at CMO in the coming days. 500 selected people will be recruited every year. They will be made to work in the field. At the end of the work, a certificate will be given, which will be used by the students to build the future.

Today, the Union Home Ministry has extended the deadline for determining the containment zone till September 30. Raising the issue, Mamata said, “We have imposed restrictions till September 15.” Today I saw that they have extended it till September 30. He also assured that the campus will be opened as soon as the situation is normal.

Mamata Banerjee said to inspire the students on this day, I am giving tabs to nine and a half lakh students, giving student credit cards. So that you can be ready. In our time there were not so many opportunities. No one has to be financially stuck. Message of compassion for the purpose of the students, do not worry about the job. But don’t just think about government jobs. I am making arrangements for the job.

Teacher’s Day is ahead. Mamata also gave the message of celebrating Teachers’ Day by organizing the students in a tidy manner. Although she did not open her mouth about the thunderstorm of teachers in Bikash Bhaban, Mamata highlighted the statistics and showed how the education sector has improved in the last ten years. According to his information, 1 lakh 30 thousand teachers have been recruited in the state. Six and a half thousand professors have been appointed.