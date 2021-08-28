Mamata Banerjee | Opportunity for 500 people every year in CMO || Mamata also made a big announcement about opening a school and college

21 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee has made it clear that she wants to open a school-college-university after Pujo. The Chief Minister explained that the government is waiting for the situation to return to normal. At the same time, Mamata said today, an internship will be taken at CMO in the coming days. 500 selected people will be recruited every year. They will be made to work in the field. At the end of the work, a certificate will be given, which will be used by the students to build the future.

Today, the Union Home Ministry has extended the deadline for determining the containment zone till September 30. Raising the issue, Mamata said, “We have imposed restrictions till September 15.” Today I saw that they have extended it till September 30. He also assured that the campus will be opened as soon as the situation is normal.

Mamata Banerjee said to inspire the students on this day, I am giving tabs to nine and a half lakh students, giving student credit cards. So that you can be ready. In our time there were not so many opportunities. No one has to be financially stuck. Message of compassion for the purpose of the students, do not worry about the job. But don’t just think about government jobs. I am making arrangements for the job.

Teacher’s Day is ahead. Mamata also gave the message of celebrating Teachers’ Day by organizing the students in a tidy manner. Although she did not open her mouth about the thunderstorm of teachers in Bikash Bhaban, Mamata highlighted the statistics and showed how the education sector has improved in the last ten years. According to his information, 1 lakh 30 thousand teachers have been recruited in the state. Six and a half thousand professors have been appointed.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Mamata Banerjee questions Indian evacuation policy from Afghaniustan Why withdraw troops from Afghanistan before rescuing Indians, question Mamata – News18 Bangla

32 mins ago admin

Bengal Weather Forecast: Rain will shake across the state again! The Meteorological Department’s forecast says …

1 hour ago admin

Mamata Banerjee TMC Foundation day speech | If possible, fight politically with Abhishek, the message is to BJP, Mamata gave a big responsibility to the students

1 hour ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Mamata Banerjee | Opportunity for 500 people every year in CMO || Mamata also made a big announcement about opening a school and college

21 mins ago admin

Mamata Banerjee questions Indian evacuation policy from Afghaniustan Why withdraw troops from Afghanistan before rescuing Indians, question Mamata – News18 Bangla

32 mins ago admin

Bengal Weather Forecast: Rain will shake across the state again! The Meteorological Department’s forecast says …

1 hour ago admin

Mamata Banerjee TMC Foundation day speech | If possible, fight politically with Abhishek, the message is to BJP, Mamata gave a big responsibility to the students

1 hour ago admin

Abhishek Banerjee challenges Amit Shah to stop TMC in every state they fight ‘In that state the grassroots will set foot, snatch!’ Amit Shah’s Challenge Debut – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin