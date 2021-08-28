Mamata Banerjee questions Indian evacuation policy from Afghaniustan Why withdraw troops from Afghanistan before rescuing Indians, question Mamata – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed concern over the safe repatriation of Indians from Afghanistan. He also questioned the policy of the Narendra Modi government in rescuing Indians stranded in war-torn Afghanistan. In a virtual speech on the occasion of the founding day of the Trinamool Student Council, the Trinamool leader expressed concern over the safety of Indians in Afghanistan. The chief minister also questioned why the central government withdrew all troops from Afghanistan before repatriating all Indians.

In a virtual speech on the day, Mamata Banerjee sharply criticized the Modi government’s policy on various issues. On Afghanistan, he said, “Why aren’t all Indians returning from Afghanistan today?” Why did you withdraw your army before the people of my country returned safely? What is your policy? ‘

So far, the Chief Minister has not opened his mouth on the issue of Afghanistan Earlier, the Chief Minister did not want to comment on the sensitive issue of rescuing Indians from Afghanistan.

But in the last few days, the situation in Afghanistan has worsened The pace of rescue work from Kabul has also slowed down Many Indians are still waiting to return home from Afghanistan Among them are several residents of West Bengal The Taliban has set a deadline of August 31 for all foreign troops, including the United States, to return to Afghanistan. Overall, the situation is getting more and more complicated And the worries of the families of those trapped in the war-torn country are growing.