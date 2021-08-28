Mamata Banerjee TMC Foundation day speech | If possible, fight politically with Abhishek, the message is to BJP, Mamata gave a big responsibility to the students

#Kolkata: Trinamool will form a government in Tripura by uprooting the BJP. Abhishek Banerjee ended his stormy speech by challenging Amit Shah. And from there, Mamata Banerjee took the stage on the day of the establishment of the student council. The Trinamool leader gave the responsibility to the students and said to take the student council to the national level. He explained in small words, the goal is expansion, he will not talk to anyone. For the BJP, Nidan said, “If possible, fight politically with Abhishek. Mamata Banerjee was seen raising her voice against vengeful politics.” Mamata Banerjee was also seen talking about geruaization in education.

Addressing the Center today, Mamata Banerjee said, “You will show an ED. I will send thousands of papers. We will see if there is a case after that. If not, we will also go to court. You have managed everything.” Mamata alleged that despite naming the grassroots in the coal scandal, many central leaders of the ministry have been in touch with the coal mafias.

Mamata’s clear question about voting violence, the human rights commission is coming here, beating every day in Tripura, why no commission is going! Even today, Mamata said, the person who submitted the report to the commission is a BJP member. “I am not blind. I have also ordered the arrest of grassroots activists if necessary. You should investigate. No objection – all the cutters have been charged. If I run the government, I belong to everyone in the government,” she said.

Although she did not speak directly about the thunderstorm of teachers in Bikash Bhaban, Mamata highlighted the statistics and showed how the education sector has improved in the last ten years. 1 lakh 30 thousand teachers have been recruited. Six and a half thousand professors have been appointed. Mamata Banerjee highlighted. BJP is silencing teachers, bureaucrats and social media, saying that Mamata called on the grassroots students to increase the importance of student councils at the national level.

At the beginning of today’s speech, however, Mamata Banerjee did not go through politics. He said that in the last two decades, young people are not coming to politics. Mamata came to the forefront by calling on young children to be active in politics. His message to the students, coming to power has increased our challenge even more. Even if we are in power, our job is to be by the side of the people.

Referring to the 2021 elections, Mamata said that when the central government of Delhi could not, the agency let loose. Like Mamata, I have made a movement to form this commission by mocking the activities of the Human Rights Commission on voting violence. I have given dharna for 21 days. The message of the defectors remained even today. He said, “Many have left but returned. Because they know this is their refuge.”