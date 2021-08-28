Mamata Banerjee wants picture of national flag to be printed on Covid 19 certificate instead of Narendra Modi Not Modi’s picture, national flag on coroner’s ticker certificate, demands Mamata – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Not the picture of Narendra Modi, but the picture of the national flag on the coroner’s vaccination certificate. Such a demand was made by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee He made this proposal while addressing a virtual meeting of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad on the same day

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister attacked the Center for making a virtual speech and said, “GST does not pay for disaster relief. Busy putting up empty pictures Even with the vaccine, he is putting his own picture in it Then even if you die in Corona, your picture should be attached! So many people died, I send a picture to everyone’s house? Why do you have to put a picture to take the credit for giving a vaccine? What kind of mentality is it? When the government bought vaccines and started giving them to people, I was also offered to take pictures I forbade it If you want to put a picture, put a picture of the national flag There is no one bigger than the national flag in the country! ‘

Earlier, the Chief Minister had spoken out about the picture of the Prime Minister in the Corona Ticker Certificate Opponents including Trinamool also raised questions However, the Center did not give importance to the demands of the opposition

Mamata Banerjee was vocal about the Centre’s policy on coronary vaccination from the very beginning He also wrote to the Prime Minister more than once demanding free vaccinations for all After accepting that demand, the central government announced to give free vaccine to everyone On this day, the Trinamool leader also attacked the BJP He said, “The BJP has two jobs, shooting and swearing They don’t know anything nice They only know how to lie after lie So I say, form an alliance, get ready People don’t have freedom today. ”