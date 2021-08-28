Private Hospital Carelessness In Kolkata: Health Commission orders compensation of one lakh taka

#Kolkata:

Occasional allegations of medical negligence were made against various reputed private hospitals in the state. There are also various unnecessary tests, and there are allegations of not taking care of the final way. And the allegation of taking extra bills is still there. Aarti Sarkar, 65, a resident of Kolkata’s Golf Green area, was recently admitted to a private hospital behind Metro Cash & Carry next to the EM bypass with various age-related problems. Was admitted 24 days. Within a few days of the patient’s admission, the patient’s family saw that Artidevi had multiple wounds on her body. He repeatedly told the hospital authorities that they did not listen.

After that they are forced to take the patient with Discharge Against Medical Advice or Dama. They also complained that the nurses on duty at the hospital, the ward boy, no one admitted, and even the hospital repeatedly said that these were not bed sores. The patient’s family complained that the patient had become bedridden due to lack of care at the hospital.

The patient’s family then lodged a written complaint with the State Health Commission. Both sides were called to the hearing. There, the hospital authorities did not want to admit from the beginning that the patient was bedridden due to their negligence. Later, when all the medical papers were sought, it was found that within seven days of the patient’s admission, the first on-duty nurse wrote on the advice next to the patient’s bed while handover his duty, showing signs of Aarti Devi’s bedsore. After that, Bedsore is mentioned in the bedside ticket in two more phases. But the hospital authorities never mentioned at the time of issuing the discharge certificate that this patient had bedsore. Identifying the incident as a very serious crime, the state health commission immediately directed the hospital authorities to pay one lakh rupees to the patient’s family.