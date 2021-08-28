Somen Mitra wife Sikha Mitra to join TMC on Sunday Somen’s wife Shikha Mitra returns to Trinamool, joins on Sunday – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Joining the Trinamool is Shikha Mitra, wife of the late Congress leader Somen Mitra. Tomorrow, Sunday afternoon, he is joining the Trinamool He will join the grassroots at Abhishek Banerjee’s office on Camac Street

Joining Shikha Mitra in the grassroots is actually his return to the grassroots Because, in 2011 too, he was elected MLA from Chowrangi Center on the ticket of Trinamool. Shikha Mitra resigned as MLA in 2014 when he left the Trinamool Congress

For several days now, the possibility of Shikha Mitra’s return to the grassroots was increasing Mamata Banerjee called him on the death anniversary of Somen Mitra In a few days, the wife of the late Somen Mitra is returning to the grassroots

Shikha Mitra’s name was suddenly announced in the BJP’s list of candidates in this year’s assembly elections. However, Shikhadevi claimed that she did not agree to be a BJP candidate Rohan Mitra, son of Somen and Shikha Mitra, is still in the Congress