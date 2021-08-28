Somen Mitra wife Sikha Mitra to join TMC on Sunday Somen’s wife Shikha Mitra returns to Trinamool, joins on Sunday – News18 Bangla

9 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: Joining the Trinamool is Shikha Mitra, wife of the late Congress leader Somen Mitra. Tomorrow, Sunday afternoon, he is joining the Trinamool He will join the grassroots at Abhishek Banerjee’s office on Camac Street

Joining Shikha Mitra in the grassroots is actually his return to the grassroots Because, in 2011 too, he was elected MLA from Chowrangi Center on the ticket of Trinamool. Shikha Mitra resigned as MLA in 2014 when he left the Trinamool Congress

For several days now, the possibility of Shikha Mitra’s return to the grassroots was increasing Mamata Banerjee called him on the death anniversary of Somen Mitra In a few days, the wife of the late Somen Mitra is returning to the grassroots

Shikha Mitra’s name was suddenly announced in the BJP’s list of candidates in this year’s assembly elections. However, Shikhadevi claimed that she did not agree to be a BJP candidate Rohan Mitra, son of Somen and Shikha Mitra, is still in the Congress

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Mamata Banerjee angry with role of National human rights commission in Tripura ‘Where is the Human Rights Commission in Tripura?’ Will play, shout Mamtar – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Mamata Banerjee wants picture of national flag to be printed on Covid 19 certificate instead of Narendra Modi Not Modi’s picture, national flag on coroner’s ticker certificate, demands Mamata – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin

Mamata Banerjee | Opportunity for 500 people every year in CMO || Mamata also made a big announcement about opening a school and college

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Somen Mitra wife Sikha Mitra to join TMC on Sunday Somen’s wife Shikha Mitra returns to Trinamool, joins on Sunday – News18 Bangla

9 mins ago admin

Mamata Banerjee angry with role of National human rights commission in Tripura ‘Where is the Human Rights Commission in Tripura?’ Will play, shout Mamtar – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Mamata Banerjee wants picture of national flag to be printed on Covid 19 certificate instead of Narendra Modi Not Modi’s picture, national flag on coroner’s ticker certificate, demands Mamata – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin

Mamata Banerjee | Opportunity for 500 people every year in CMO || Mamata also made a big announcement about opening a school and college

3 hours ago admin

Mamata Banerjee questions Indian evacuation policy from Afghaniustan Why withdraw troops from Afghanistan before rescuing Indians, question Mamata – News18 Bangla

4 hours ago admin