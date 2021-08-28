Trinamool Chhatra Parishad TMCP Foundation Day trending top in tweeter | Trinamool’s ‘Young Turks’ message by Mamata Abhishek …– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Trinamool Student Council Foundation Day has been trending on Twitter India since Saturday morning. This morning, Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee (Mamata Banerjee Abhishek Banerjee) gave a special message on social media for the youth of the party. The two top leaders have once again made it clear in their message that the youth are the tools to fulfill the dream of 2024.

Mamata Banerjee wrote in a tweet that she has full confidence in the party’s youthful strength to stand up against those who want to break the country’s democracy. Trinamool supremo (Mamata Banerjee) greeted the 18 youngsters on the founding day of the party’s student council.

On #TMCPFoundationDay, I extend my best wishes to the vibrant members of our Chhatra Parishad. We are proud of your achievements & invaluable contributions to the party! Today, I urge all students to join us in the fight against forces that try to break the spirit of Democracy. – Mamata Banerjee (aMamataOfficial) August 28, 2021

In the same vein, Abhishek Banerjee has strongly declared his confidence in youth power. In his tweet, the Trinamool All India General Secretary wrote that young students are the pride of the party. He believes that they will be able to place the country in a higher position at the national level in the coming days.

Our students are our pride! On #TMCPFoundationDay, I celebrate the indomitable spirit of our student community. It is time for us to unitely take this nation to even greater heights. It is my firm belief that all of you will be immensely successful in your future endeavors. – Abhishek Banerjee (abhishekaitc) August 28, 2021

It may be mentioned that TMC has taken a nationwide program on the foundation day of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad today. The Trinamool Congress (TMC Mamata Banerjee) has already come up with a new slogan in the form of a song ‘Desh Ma Bachabe Mamata’. And with that slogan in hand, Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee is going to call from the rally today. Large gatherings are closed in Corona. So Mamata will be present at the virtual rally. Trinamool Supremo (TMC Mamata Banerjee) will deliver the speech of Mamata Banerjee at 2.30 pm. And that’s where Mamata wants to understand the minds of the students.

According to sources, Mamata Banerjee (TMC Mamata Banerjee) can speak from Kochbihar to Sundarbans in the style of an administrative meeting. With students from Basirhat to Bankura. Trinamool Students’ Council (TMCP) president Trinankur Bhattacharya said, “All the 35 organizational districts of the Trinamool Congress have giant screens. These 35 giant screens are Marf. Students will be able to see Mamata Banerjee and answer all her questions. “