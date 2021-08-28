Trinamool Supremo likely to address youth members | Kochbihar to Sundarbans! Today, Mamata Banerjee will appear on the giant screen … – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC Mamata Banerjee) has already come up with a new slogan in the form of a song ‘Desh Ma Bachabe Mamata’. And with that slogan in hand, Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee is going to call from the rally today. Large gatherings are closed in Corona. So Mamata will be present at the virtual rally. Trinamool Supremo (TMC Mamata Banerjee) will deliver the speech of Mamata Banerjee at 2.30 pm. And that’s where Mamata wants to understand the minds of the students.

According to sources, Mamata Banerjee (TMC Mamata Banerjee) can speak from Kochbihar to Sundarbans in the style of an administrative meeting. With students from Basirhat to Bankura. Trinamool Students’ Council (TMCP) president Trinankur Bhattacharya said, “All the 35 organizational districts of the Trinamool Congress have giant screens. These 35 giant screens are Marf. Students will be able to see Mamata Banerjee and answer all her questions. “

According to party sources, no such meeting has been held before. In that case, if Mamata speaks, it will be a precedent with the grassroots members and leaders of the party. There are about 150 big and small screens across the state on the occasion of today’s rally. Many including Subrata Bokshi, Perth Chatterjee, Bratya Basu will be present. The flag will be hoisted there at 11 am. After that the main ceremony will be held at Kalighat.

Mamata Banerjee will speak from Kalighat. Abhishek Banerjee can deliver the speech. Mamata has always come with encouragement to the students. Today, if he talks directly, the enthusiasm in the student community will increase a lot. Today the whole program will be broadcast on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter. Apart from Bengal, Mamata Banerjee’s speech will also be heard in Tripura, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Gujarat. All in all, the anniversary of the establishment of the Trinamool Student Council is being composed to the tune of ‘Mamata will save the country’.