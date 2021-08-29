CBI: In the district with the central forces, serious allegations in the investigation of rape-murder before the CBI!

#Kolkata: Following the High Court’s order, the CBI team is reaching out to various districts of the state to investigate the incidents of murder, rape and violence against women in the post-poll violence in the state. In Jagddal, North 24 Parganas, 74-year-old Shobha Rani Mandal was beaten after the polls to save her son and daughter-in-law from being beaten by miscreants. The old woman later died. The CBI has launched an investigation into post-poll killings, rapes and violence against women On Sunday, the CBI team went to Howrah and Sonarpur.

A large team of CBI officials reached Shobharani’s house in Jagddale on Saturday A large team of central forces also went to the spot So that no untoward incident happens The CBI has recorded the statements of the family members of the deceased Sobha Rani Videography has also been done. A large team of central forces was deployed outside the house to prevent any disturbance while recording the statement.

According to CBI sources, they are not happy with the police investigation at all Family members want to be properly investigated According to police sources, the miscreants raided Sobha Rani’s house on the night of May 2 His son Kamal Mandal was the booth president of the BJP After the result of the vote, the miscreants attacked Kamal He then beat his wife severely Old mother Shobha Rani came running to save her son and daughter-in-law The miscreants did not make concessions He was also beaten by miscreants He was then taken to hospital He died on 3 May A complaint was lodged at Jagddal police station in that incident Six people were arrested But the family questions the role of the police Because the family’s complaint, the local police did not investigate properly Following the High Court’s order, the CBI took charge of the post-poll violence (murder, rape case) investigation. The CBI has already filed a case in this regard and started investigation However, not only in North 24 Parganas, but also in South 24 Parganas, Birbhum, Nadia and other districts. The whole thing has been videographed by recording their statements