Corona Report Of kolkata: Corona’s eyes are reddening again in Kolkata

#Kolkata: In the middle of the day, a little relief came back, but again the clouds are thickening in Calcutta. The number of daily corona attacks in the state has been hovering between 500 and 900 for the past several days. In the middle of Kolkata, the number of corona cases is quite low, but it has been on the rise for the last few days. 109 people were infected with corona in Kolkata on Saturday. And 3 people died due to corona. In Kolkata, the number of deaths due to corona is the highest in the state.

A total of 5,002 people have died due to corona. So far, the total number of corona cases in Kolkata is 3 lakh 12 thousand 608 people. However, judging by the total number of corona cases in the state, North 24 Parganas district has the highest. The total number of corona victims in this district is 3 lakh 21 thousand 579 people. Also on Saturday, after Kolkata, 79 people were infected with corona and 3 people died due to corona. The total number of deaths due to corona in North 24 Parganas district so far is 4,624.

After Kolkata and North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore and West Midnapore, Nadia, Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts of North Bengal are still causing headaches to the health department. The number of corona cases in these districts is not yet declining in that sense. A total of 661 people were infected with corona in the entire state on Saturday. On the other hand, 688 people recovered after being infected with corona. And on this day 6 people died due to corona. According to the state medical community, unrestrained attitude has increased among the people over the last few days. One of the main reasons for the increase in corona is the lack of masking and maintaining a minimum physical distance, especially in urban areas of Kolkata and its environs.