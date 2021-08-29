Jawhar Sircar Attacks Modi: ‘Beat the peasants with sweet words in your mind!’ Modi is the jewel of Tulodhana

#Kolkata: Tensions have risen in Haryana over baton charges against protesting farmers. On Saturday, Haryana Police beat the farmers at Gharaunda Toll Plaza in Colonel. The stick charge continues. Naturally, the farmers’ organizations have called for a bigger movement to protest the police baton charge. The Kisan Morcha, a coalition of farmers’ organizations, has called for a blockade of all highways and toll plazas across Haryana. The Mahapanchayat has also been called on Sunday. In this situation, Narendra Modi was sharply attacked by Jahar Sarkar, former CEO of Prasar Bharati and Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP. Sharing a video of police lathicharge on farmers in Haryana on Twitter, he wrote, “Modi speaks sweet words in his mind, and his police beat farmers in Haryana’s Karnal.”

Farmers’ organizations complained that farmers were protesting peacefully in Karnal. But despite this, they have been brutally attacked and beaten. Police have arrested hundreds of farmers. Gurnam Singh Chadhuni, head of the Indian Kisan Union in Haryana, appealed to the farmers, “Continue the road blockade until all the arrested are released by the Haryana police.”

Meanwhile, a video of Karnal sub-divisional ruler Ayush Sinha has caused a stir in national politics. In the video, he is heard saying that the farmers should be beheaded whenever they try to break through the security fence. The sub-divisional ruler had given such instructions before charging batons on the protesting farmers in Karnal, Haryana. The Sammilita Kisan Morcha has issued a statement demanding the dismissal of Colonel Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ayush Sinha.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has also condemned the cane charge on farmers. In his words, “You are hitting the heart of Haryanvis, Mr. Khattar. This blood of the farmers will not go in vain. The new generation will give you the answer. ” In fact, Haryana Chief Minister Manoharlal Khattar was scheduled to attend a function in his own constituency of Karnal on Saturday. Farmers gathered in the area to protest his visit. That’s when they were indiscriminately lathicharged. Several farmers were injured in the incident.