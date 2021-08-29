Left Front | Mamata Banerjee’s two candidates in the center of the by-election? Crimson clouds in the sky

#Kolkata: The heat is on in the state with the by-election (Bypoll 2021). Meanwhile, disagreement was evident in the united front over the nomination of Mamata Banerjee, the epicenter of the by-election, in Bhabanipur. This time the crack is inside the left front. It is being heard that even though there is zero in the assembly elections, there are two partners of the Left Front who are demanding to field a candidate against the Chief Minister.

According to sources, the CPM and the Kolkata District Committee of the Forward Bloc have demanded the state leadership to discuss the issue with the Left Front. As a result of the talks, two candidates from the Left camp could be seen fighting against Mamata Banerjee. Or in the end either side will have to retreat.

However, Adhir Chowdhury, president of the provincial Congress, had earlier said in a press release that no candidate would be fielded in Bhabanipur in the by-elections. After the emptiness of the alliance was emptied, the political circles were calling this incident a delayed realization. Discussions are going on inside the Congress too, if this courtesy had been shown earlier, the vote would not have collapsed like this. Everyone knows the sequence of events, the Congress and the Trinamool have come much closer. Recently, Mamata Banerjee met Sonia Gandhi.

However, the decision of the Left has not yet been officially announced by the party. However, many leaders have made it clear that the CPM will field a candidate in Bhabanipur if the Congress does not fight. His preparation is also final. In the meantime, the sky is red with new clouds.

The Forward Bloc claims that the CPM and later the Congress have failed in that seat, so they should be given a chance this time. With this seat, there is a tug of war between the two sides on the front. The Front has also informed the Congress to take a quick decision. If left unmanaged, they can be left astray and lose the right path. Because if two separate groups of one camp are divided in the same vote bank, the profit will be against the ruling opposition.