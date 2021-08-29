Rain, storms and thunderstorms are expected in these districts! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Alipore Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rains across the state on Sunday. The West Bengal Weather Update has issued a warning in the next 1 to 2 hours. The meteorological department has forecast storms and thunderstorms in South 24 Parganas, two parts of Midnapore and several places in Kolkata. There will be moderate rain. As a result, he was asked to take such precautions when he went out

It has been raining across the state for the last few days. The meteorological office said that the situation would not change on Sunday. However, the intensity of rain may decrease. Scattered rains are also forecast in Kolkata and adjoining areas on Sunday. According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of rain with light and moderate thunderstorms in Kolkata and several other districts.

On the other hand, the meteorological office has forecast heavy rains in North Bengal even today. It will rain until Monday. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in some parts of the district Heavy rains are forecast in Jalpaiguri, Kochbihar and Alipurduar. However, the Alipore Meteorological Office said that the temperature will not change much in the next few days However, rainfall is forecast to increase in South Bengal, including Kolkata, in the next 24 hours.

Read more: There is no release from the rain, warning issued in North Bengal! What is the weather like in South Bengal?

There is a possibility of heavy rain somewhere in West Burdwan and Birbhum. However, heavy rains are not yet forecast in any district of South Bengal on Monday. The maximum temperature in Kolkata will be around 32 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Minimum 26 degrees.