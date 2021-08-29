Sikha Mitra: ‘I never left the grassroots’, Shikha Mitra returns home after 8 years with big responsibilities

#Kolkata: The speculation is over. Shikha Mitra, wife of late Congress leader Somen Mitra, joined the Trinamool Congress He joined the ruling party on Sunday afternoon holding the hand of Trinamool MP Mala Roy After 8 years, Shikha Mitra’s joining the grassroots is actually his return to the ruling party Because, even in 2011, Somen-Jaya was elected MLA from Chowrangi Center on the ticket of Trinamool. However, when he left the Trinamool in 2014, he also resigned as MLA

Joining the grassroots on this day, Shikha Mitra said, ‘Mamata Banerjee has been working for the people with her life. I want to accompany him in that work. I never joined Congress. My husband was in that party position, but I never joined Congress. I never left the grassroots. There was a slight monomalignment. ‘ Naturally, this demand for learning has caused a stir in state politics.

For the last few days, the possibility of Shikha Mitra’s return to the grassroots was increasing Mamata Banerjee called Shikha on the death anniversary of Somen Mitra Within a few days, the wife of the late Somen Mitra returned to the grassroots Shikha also spoke about Mamata Banerjee’s phone call after joining the team on that day.

Incidentally, Shikha Mitra got a place in the BJP’s candidate list in this year’s assembly elections. His name was also announced from Delhi However, Shikha Devi claimed that she did not agree to be a BJP candidate In the end, BJP changed its candidate in Chowrangi constituency. He even claimed that the BJP had nothing to do with him.

Although Rohan Mitra, son of Somen and Shikha Mitra, is still in the Congress However, his chances of joining the grassroots are also increasing. However, Rohan Mitra made explosive allegations before Somen’s wife officially joined the grassroots for the second time. His remarks sparked outrage at the top leadership in the provincial Congress. His targets were Adhir Chowdhury and Abdul Mannan, presidents of the provincial Congress.