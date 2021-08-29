Subhra Ghosh TMC: ‘Congress is now a Murshidabad-centric party’, Shuvra Ghosh of Pranab family joins Trinamool …

#Kolkata: There is no environment for Congress in this state. The Congress has now become a Murshidabad-centric party. By joining the grassroots, Adhir Chowdhury was pierced by Subhra Ghosh in this very language without naming him. Not only Shikha Mitra, but also Pranab Mukherjee’s brother-in-law Shuvra Ghosh (Subhra Ghosh TMC) joined the grassroots on Sunday. Mala Roy and Nayana Banerjee also handed over the party flag to him. Mamata Banerjee is an alternative to Mamata Banerjee, said Sikha Mitra.

Calling the BJP a communal party, Shikha (Sikha Mitra) expressed outrage against the Gerua camp. Without naming Adhir Chowdhury, Shuvra Ghosh, a one-time Congress heavyweight leader and a member of former President Pranab Mukherjee’s family, was heard saying that his old party, the Congress, has now become a Murshidabad-centric party. Shikha and Shuvra said that the Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee has joined the grassroots with the aim of joining the way they are leading the development in the entire state.

Somen Jaya Shikha is still annoyed with the way the BJP announced his name in the list of candidates before the last assembly elections. He claimed that he never thought of building a political relationship with the BJP. Shikha Mitra resigned in 2014 when he was a Trinamool Congress MLA. After returning home from the Trinamool Congress today, Shikha Mitra said that he left the party out of monomalinya, anger and pride at that time. I am happy to join the grassroots at the call of Mamata Banerjee ‘.

However, Adhir Chowdhury, identified as the political guru of the provincial Congress president Adhir Chowdhury, was targeted by Shuvra Ghosh, a family member of Pranab Mukherjee himself. Shuvra Ghosh did not hide that he was not happy with his role by joining the grassroots.

