Tathagata Roy: Bengal by-election after Jagadhatri Pujo? Trinamool’s thoughts increased in Tathagata’s tweet

#Kolkata: The BJP does not want by-elections in Bengal right now. The Trinamool has repeatedly raised this allegation. The ruling party of the state is also repeatedly lobbying the Election Commission for by-elections. But the BJP still does not want a by-election, citing the Corona situation. It was caught in the Facebook post of Tathagata Roy a few days ago. He wrote, ‘Daily transition in the state has increased to 617, in Kolkata it has increased to around 120 – now by-elections? Then there will be floods in September! Worship in October! Kalipujo on 4th November, Vaifonta on 7th, 10th Chhat, 13th Jagadhatri Puja. After all, by-elections, re-elections, everything! ‘ Even before that, he wrote, ‘Death and infection in Corona in West Bengal, both increased! Local trains are closed, so is the school college. The tension with the vaccine continues. In a word, a thumping environment is prevailing. What will be the by-election in this situation? No, no, you shouldn’t take any risks in this situation! ‘ This time again after Jagadhatri Pujo, he tweeted about the Bengal by-election. Tathagata Roy wrote in a tweet, ‘Local train will not run in Kolkata till September 15. There will be no by-election till Jagadhatri Pujo. ‘ And after this tweet of the BJP leader, the leaders of the ruling party are seeing clouds in the sky again.

Mamata Banerjee’s term as Chief Minister is coming to an end. But the Election Commission has not yet announced a decision on the by-elections. Trinamool has been repeatedly appealing to the Election Commission to demand by-elections. But the BJP’s statement is that by-elections are not possible in Bengal now. The Bengal leaders have also given a letter to the central leadership mentioning 7 reasons for it.

Although the Trinamool Congress counters, the BJP no longer wants to face defeat in Bengal. So they want to postpone the by-election. According to the Election Commission’s practice, by-elections have to be held within 6 months of the election. Accordingly, by-elections should be held in November.

However, the Election Commission has sent a letter seeking the views of various parties on the by-elections. According to sources, the central leadership of the BJP will highlight the eight reasons sent to the Election Commission by the state leadership. As it is, the Corona situation is still going on in the state, so is the issue of the state government blocking the elections of 122 municipalities. In this situation, the tweet of Tathagata Roy increased the speculation anew.