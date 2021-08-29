There are no vegetables below 50 rupees per kg, what is the price of fish in Kolkata market? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: A few days of heavy rains have caused extensive damage to vegetable cultivation. The market has begun to read its impact. The price of vegetables is increasing by leaps and bounds (Kolkata Market Vegetable Fish Rate). The prices of all vegetables have crossed half a century in most of the markets in Kolkata. Hands on the head buyers, sellers all. Traders fear that the price of vegetables will go up further.

Take a look at the price of vegetables at Lake Market in Kolkata on Sunday–

Patal-70-80 / kg (till Thursday it was Rs 50-55 per kg) Shrimp-40 / kg (this price for last few days) Kg (price has not changed for a week) Potatoes – 20-25 / kg (this price has been going on for a week) Eggplant (small) 50 / kg (60 rupees last week) Eggplant (big) 60 / kg (60 rupees last week) Raw chilli 100 / kg (depending on supply, sometimes 150 / kg) Barrier copy – 35-40 / kg (this price from last week) Full copy 40-60 rupees per piece (price as size) 30 per piece of pumpkin -35 Taka Papaya- 30 / kg Sajone- 100-150 / kg (depending on supply) Jyoti Potato 15 / kg Moonflower Potato 22 / kg Onion 30 / kg

On the other hand, the price of fish had gone up a bit a few days ago due to low supply. Traders think that the price is a little lower on Sunday. Fish prices go up in most markets in Kolkata on Sunday–

Large Catla (Cut) 400 / kg Whole Catla 260 / kg Rui Fish Whole 200 / kg Cut Rui 300-320 / kg Bagda Shrimp 400 / kg Lobster 500-550 / kg Purse 300-350 / kg (Price depends on size ) Pabda 350 / kg Tangra 500 / kg

The Corona situation has hit the financial system. Billions of people have lost their jobs. Income of many people has decreased. In this situation, the price of essential vegetables has skyrocketed.