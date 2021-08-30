Bengal News | North 24 Pargana: Police helped a mentally challenged boy to return to Bihar Home

# North 24 Parganas: Baghdad police patrolled the Nataberia area on Sunday night and saw a young man wandering around. By questioning him, the police understood that the non-Bengali youth (Bengal News North 24 Pargana). It is seen that he can only say his name and home mobile number. The young man lost his way from Bihar to Kolkata and reached Baghdad. The Baghda Police Station (Bengal News North 24 Pargana) called their house in Bihar and informed that their son is in Bagda Police Station. The youth’s name is Nitish Kumar Bari.

According to family sources, Nitish Kumar left home last Thursday. He was being searched. They received a call from the Baghdad Police (Bengal News North 24 Pargana) administration last night. He was being hunted down by his family. On Sunday night, the local police started interrogating the youth after seeing him wandering aimlessly. That’s when the Baghdad police found the whereabouts of the young man. His family was then called by the Baghdad police administration.

On Monday, on behalf of the young man’s family, his uncles Bablu Kumar and Vaidyanath Singh arrived at the Baghdad police station to pick up Nitish. Baghdad Police Station OC Utpal Saha handed over the youth to his uncle. On behalf of the family, Vaidyanath Singh thanked the Baghdad police administration for returning the son.