Bengal News | Petrol Pump Strike: owners association to close down tomorrow 24 hours | – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Call for a statewide Petrol Pump Strike tomorrow. Called the Petrol Pump Dealers Association. They claim that less oil is being given. Ethanol blended oil is being given. There is no proper supply of fuel. With all these demands in mind, they are going on strike (Petrol Pump Strike), said Tultul Sen, joint secretary of the organization. About 3000 petrol pumps are coming under it. He said that more than one petrol pump in North Bengal will come under Petrol Pump Strike. However, more than one petrol pump refused to go on strike.

Thousands of petrol pumps in the organization will be closed from 6 am on Tuesday to 6 am on Wednesday. The owners of petrol pumps under the organization claim that even though the price of petrol and diesel has gone up, the commission of the owners has not gone up. They also have several demands. All in all, the organization decided no purchase, no sale from Tuesday.

Incidentally, the use of ethanol along with petrol is gradually increasing. Oil companies are currently mixing about 10 percent ethanol with 4,000 liters of petrol in an oil tanker. In other words, 400 liters of ethanol is being mixed with 4,000 liters of petrol. There are plans to mix more ethanol with petrol in the coming days as per the Centre’s instructions. But now the petrol pump owners claim that the opposite has happened.

It has rained a lot in Kolkata this season. Still happening. Due to heavy rains, all the fuel reservoirs in the city and suburban pumps have been flooded. But the city is not just Kolkata or the suburbs. According to sources, water has flooded the reservoirs of Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum’s own petrol pumps across the state. Due to leakage of water from the petrol reservoir due to leakage of water in the reservoir, customers are being deprived of service from time to time.

Besides, the petrol pump owners claim that even though the price of petrol and diesel has gone up, the commission of the owners has not gone up. Besides, they have several demands. All in all, the organization decided no purchase, no sale from Mahagalbar. The organization has demanded to increase the commission many times with the Indian Well Corporation. But to no avail. Now, even after the strike, if the commission is not increased, a tougher decision will be taken.