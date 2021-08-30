Bike riders to save lives in the activities of Kolkata police! Delay could have resulted in loss of life – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: A man from Howrah survived the plight of the Kolkata Police. The scene is the second Hughli Bridge. Ritwik Roy, a biker, suddenly fell ill on his way to Kolkata with his companion on a bike from Howrah in the morning. Ritwik Babu suddenly felt sick just before crossing the second Hooghly Bridge. He immediately stopped the car and fell on the side of the road. Ritwik Babu was accompanied by a man named Tapas Pal.

Seeing this condition of his partner, Tapas Babu also became a little upset. The incident was witnessed by Assistant Sub-Inspector Esgarai of the Second Hooghly Bridge Traffic Guard on duty at the Second Hooghly Bridge. He informed Additional OC of Vidyasagar Bridge Traffic Guard, Inspector Krishnendu Gupta. Krishnendubabu constantly tried to contact the Calcutta Police Ambulance. But at that moment no ambulance service was available as the ambulance was busy with another patient in another hospital.

Krishnendu Babu rescued Ritwik Babu in his office car without wasting any time. He arranged for Ritwik Roy to be taken to SSKM Hospital. Tapasababu was also with him. Krishnendu Babu was not even the driver at that time as he suddenly needed a car. Ranjit Belel, a civic volunteer on duty at the time, said he would drive the car.

Krishnendubabu agreed without any hesitation. He rescued Ritwik Babu from the road and took him to SSKM. Ritwik Babu is now undergoing treatment there. Doctors at the hospital said the deaths could have happened if it had been a little too late. He did not stop after taking Ritwik Babu to the hospital. He also recovered his motorcycle and took it to Hastings police station. Ritwik Babu’s companion Tapash Pal said, “I could not have imagined that Ritwik Babu would be in such a condition. I lost my way in this situation. If I had not got this help from the police, I might have lost my friend today.”