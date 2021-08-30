BJP Mla Join Tmc: BJP MLA from Trinamool in Bishnupur! Is the tide going to come this time?

#Kolkata: Since the announcement of the results of the Assembly elections, it has been the turn of the BJP to join the Trinamool (TMC). Leaders like Mukul Roy have also moved to the old camp. The Trinamool claimed that many more BJP MLAs were in the line of change. That demand got some recognition on this day. BJP MLA Tanmoy Ghosh of Bishnupur in Bankura joined the Trinamool. He joined the ruling party at the hands of Education Minister Bratya Basu at the Camac Street office in Kolkata.

Joining the grassroots, Tanmoy complained, ‘BJP does not understand the culture of Bengal. Rather, they want to contaminate the culture of Bengal. That is why people have rejected them. I am telling all the people’s representatives of BJP, you cannot work for the people from that party. We should join the development work that Mamata Banerjee is carrying out.

In fact, speculation about Tanmoy Ghosh is not new. Tanmoy Babu was absent from the BJP’s party program almost every day after the results of the polls when news of a change of party was coming from somewhere in the state. From then on, speculations about him started. However, the BJP leadership claimed that the MLA had gone to Kolkata to attend other programs of the party.

A few days ago, Mukul Roy left the BJP and returned to the Trinamool. ‘Homecoming’ has been done by several leaders, activists and supporters from different districts. There is still speculation that many more may return to the grassland camp. Meanwhile, the grassroots leadership has claimed that several BJP MLAs are also in touch with them. This was demanded by Abhishek Banerjee, the All India General Secretary of the Trinamool Congress. Since then there has not been much noise. But on Monday, BJP MLA Tanmoy Ghosh suddenly made a fuss. It remains to be seen how many more BJP MLAs will respond to his call.