Buddhadeb Guha | Mamata Banerjee: An irreparable loss in the world of literature is … …

Kolkata: Stellar fall in the world of literature The famous literary Buddhadeb Guha is no more He breathed his last at 11:25 pm on Sunday He was 65 years old at the time of his death

Veteran writer Buddhadev Guha was ill for a long time He was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata In April of the same year, Buddhadev Guha 6 was attacked by Corona He was then admitted to the hospital. After 33 days he was released from tax. But after corona, he was admitted to Bellevue Hospital in South Kolkata on July 31 with various complications. He died there last night. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also mourned the death of Buddhadeb Guhar

Chief Minister’s condolence message

I am deeply saddened by the passing of the eminent literary Buddhadev Guhar. He passed away in Calcutta last night. He was 65 years old.

Buddhadev Guhar, a leading author of Bengali literature, has written notable books on Koel, Kojagar, for a little warmth, Madhukari, Jangalmahal, Charibeti etc. He is also the creator of two popular fictional characters in Bengali literature – Rvhu and Rijudar.

Buddhadeb Babu, a chartered accountant by profession, was well versed in various music including Puratani Toppa. Many of his stories and novels have been filmed. He has been awarded many honors including Vidyasagar Smriti Award, Ananda Award.

His death caused an irreparable loss to the literary world.

I am the relatives and fans of Buddhadeva Guhar

My sincere condolences.

Mamata Banerjee

Although he defeated Corona after being hospitalized for more than a month, he could not do it this time According to hospital sources, Buddhadev Guhar died of a heart attack.

Buddhadev Guhar, 65, has countless fans across the country With the demise of their favorite writer, the shadow of mourning has descended on the literary world of Bengal

Buddhadev Guha was born on 29 June 1936 in Calcutta Although a chartered accountant in his professional life, his short stories and novels give the reader a dreamy abstraction and romantic appeal. Buddhadeva Guhar’s first novel ‘Jangalmahal’. His notable books include ‘Madhukari’, ‘Kojagar’, ‘Abbahika’, ‘Babli’, ‘Panch Pradeep’, ‘Kumudini’, ‘Kusum’, ‘Batighar’, ‘Chandrayan’, ‘Banbasar’, ‘Sajghar’. Much more like this. Characters like ‘Rijuda’ or ‘Ubhur’ created by him have mesmerized the readers.