Californium in Kolkata

4 hours ago


#Kolkata: The thoracic element is not California, but ordinary common stone. Last Wednesday, the CID recovered four bright stone-like elements from the front of the Kolkata airport premises. Doubtless, they are powerful California. The price of one village is 16 crore rupees. California or iridium are used as materials to make atomic bombs. It was feared that the amount of California found near the airport was estimated at Rs 4,256.50 crore. The four stones were then sent to the Bhaba Atomic Research Center. But in the initial report, the Bhaba Atomic Research Center said that the four rocks were not californium or iridium, but ordinary rocks. It is learned that the accused kept the four stones with them to make money by fooling people.

Two people were arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of California Stone. One of the victims is a resident of Singur and the other is from Paunan village of Polba police station in Hughli. His name is known as Asit Ghosh.

In fact, Californium Stone is a precious commodity. The price of 1 gram is at least 16 crore rupees. This stone is also used as one of the materials used to make atomic bombs. It was feared that the two men were carrying four California stones through the Calcutta airport. The news reached CID through sources. That’s how the officers were made.

CID officials were alerted as soon as they saw the two Hooghly residents at the airport. They were immediately detained and interrogated. And as soon as the search operation was carried out, the radioactive stones that looked like gray stones came out of the bag. A total of 250.5 grams of the stone was recovered from the two arrested persons. The estimated market value of the stones was 4,256 crore 50 lakh rupees.

But to be sure, the stones were sent to the Bhaba Atomic Research Center. Preliminary reports revealed that the rocks were in no way californium or iridium, but something like ordinary rocks. Even the stones are not so precious. The CID claimed that Asit Ghosh and Shailen Karmakar had tried to sell the metal to fool them with ordinary stones.



