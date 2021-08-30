Kolkata: Indrapatana 6 in the world of literature Late Literary Buddhadeb Guha (Buddhadeb Guha) 6 He breathed his last at 11:25 pm on Sunday He was 65 years old at the time of his death

Veteran writer Buddhadev Guha was ill for a long time He was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata In April of the same year, Buddhadev Guha 6 was attacked by Corona Although he defeated Corona after being hospitalized for more than a month, he could not do it this time According to hospital sources, Buddhadev Guhar died of a heart attack.

Even after returning home after recovering, Buddhadev Guha had to be taken to the hospital again for respiratory problems. Buddhadevbabu was reported to have an urinary tract infection. A four-member medical delegation was taking care of him at the hospital. However, this time the last defense was not 6 This famous writer died after suffering a heart attack

Buddhadev Guha was attacked by Corona in April. He had to fight in a hospital bed for more than a month. His daughter and driver were also attacked. After recovering, he returned to his flat in Baliganj.

Buddhadev Guhar, 65, has countless fans across the country With the demise of their favorite writer, the shadow of mourning has descended on the literary world of Bengal

Buddhadev Guha was born on 29 June 1936 in Calcutta Although a chartered accountant in his professional life, his short stories and novels give the reader a dreamy abstraction and romantic appeal.